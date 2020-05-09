Marc Mero Comments On The Death of Little Richard

Little Richard, considered to be one of the pioneers of Rock and Roll music, has passed away at the age of 87. Richard appeared at Wrestlemania 10 and announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund recorded a cover of “Tutti Frutti” (video below) that was released on The Wrestling Album in 1985.

Richard was also the inspiration for Marc Mero’s Johnny B. Badd gimmick in WCW. Mero commented on Richard’s death with the following message: