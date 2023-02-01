Marc Mero Opens Up About the End of His Marriage to Sable, Says He Can Still Have a Match

Marc Mero recently spoke with Steve Fall on The Ten Count for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Mero was asked about his ex-wife “Sable” Rena Lesnar and how the marriage ended.

“What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s public knowledge. What I’m saying right here is just public knowledge that she sued the WWE, WWF back then, for sexual harassment, because of different things that allegedly were happening. And of course, I stood behind her and missed out on, I think I was making like $350,000-$400,000 a year and I had three years left on my contract, and I walked away with it with her to leave the company. And in that time, we got to an apartment in Studio City, California, Hollywood, because she was pursuing an acting career. And so we had this apartment there. And of course, I would fly back to Orlando and take care of our daughter because she was in school, so I would stay with her while Rena was in California pursuing her acting career. She got a few gigs…had small, small parts and movies and so on.”

Mero recalled when Sable decided she wanted to return to WWE. He stated, “And I’ll never forget she said to me, I think she was just getting a little, just disappointed with her Hollywood career. And she said, ‘What do you think about me going back to the WWF?’ And I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, absolutely not after suing them after everything we’ve been through. I know that the other wrestlers are disgruntled, you’re not going to be liked there. I can tell you right now, Vince will never take your phone call.’ And she said, ‘I already called them’ and I was blown away. But still supported her like if that’s what you want to do, I’ll stay home and take care of our daughter and so she went back to wrestling and she had to apologize to certain people. I think it was The Undertaker or Stone Cold or certain people. Vince made sure that she apologized because a lot of people were upset that she was coming back. She did that and made amends and went back and you know, had to do what Vince asked her to do. And, you know, then, unfortunately, you know, she fell in love with another wrestler, and while we were still married, and found out about it, and that’s when I filed for divorce and moved on in my life.”

Mero stated that he is not angry and wishes Sable and Brock Lesnar the best in life:

“But you know, I’ve never spoken to her since then. And if I could ever say anything to her, it’s just two words. Thank you. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t have this incredible life that I have today because I never would have been a speaker. I really never would have gone down this route. So I think sometimes people that live with bitterness, anger or unforgiveness, man, it’s just a cancer that destroys you. So the thing was people ask me well, ‘how do you know you’ve forgiven someone?’ I said it’s very easy. When someone mentions their name, you don’t get angry anymore. And I don’t. I wish her and Brock and their kids all the best in the world. There’s no bitterness or resentment. It’s like wow, I have this incredible life right now. You know, I have everything I’ve ever wanted in life and healthy, you know, it’s crazy. I’m 62 years old now. I feel like a kid you know. You know, my injuries are healed up. I mean, I can literally get back in the ring tomorrow and feel like I could still have a good match.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)