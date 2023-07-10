Margot Robbie Reveals Why She Personally Offered John Cena Role In “Barbie” (Video)

It just goes to show, if you have the opportunity to pay for an actor or actresses bill, you should do so.

You just might end up in a movie.

That was the case for John Cena’s role as a merman in the new “Barbie” movie, according to the star of the new film set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet of the “INSIGHT” podcast for a promotional interview to hype the new “Barbie” film directed by Academy Award Nominee Greta Gerwig, and during the discussion, Robbie told Van Vliet how Cena got his role in the movie.

“While we were shooting in London, I ran into him at a restaurant,” she began. “We had worked together before, actually I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, ‘John Cena already took care of it’. I was like, ‘What? Where is he, he’s hard to hide’.”

Robbie continued, “I found him and was like, ‘What are you doing here?’, he was shooting at [the place we were shooting Barbie]. I was like, ‘Do you want to come be a merman in Barbie?’, and he was like ‘Yeah.’ Surely he’s not going to agree to it just like that, and he did. He’s so awesome like that, yeah.”

Check out Chris Van Vliet’s complete Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling promotional interview for “Barbie” via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.