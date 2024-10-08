Maria Kanellis’ AEW Contract Set To Expire, Planning To Speak About Her Time & Treatment

Maria Kanellis appears to be leaving AEW and intends to speak out about her time in the promotion if she does not resign with them.

Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria made their AEW debut in October 2022, following their time with TNA Wrestling. Their debut was on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.

Bennett was last used by AEW on an episode of Collision, when Undisputed Kingdom defeated ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in late September. His wife has been updating fans for several weeks, revealing that a mass was discovered on her adrenal gland.

Kanellis revealed in an Instagram health update on Monday that her AEW contract would expire on October 31. She later announced on Twitter that she intends to speak out about her time with AEW.

It is possible that the two sides will reach a new agreement in the coming weeks.