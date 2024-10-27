Maria Kanellis-Bennett Checks Back In To Hospital After Issues Following Surgery

Following significant surgery for her adrenal gland mass issues, Maria Kanellis took to X to give an unfortunate update on Sunday evening.
“Back to the hospital,” she wrote. “Pain in my neck, spine and head has gotten substantially worse.”
Kanellis added, “I can’t stand up straight without pain and nausea. I just wanted to be done with issues. Trying to stay positive.”
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 27, 2024