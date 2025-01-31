Maria Kanellis Confirms AEW Departure, Says She’ll Be In Indianapolis This Weekend

Maria Kanellis is on her way out of AEW.

On Friday, the women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media to announce the news.

“This is my last day with AEW,” she wrote. “Mike still works there. We have kids.”

She continued, pointing out how she will be in Indianapolis, IN. this weekend, the host city for WWE Royal Rumble.

“My email for bookings is [email protected],” she wrote. “I’m in Indianapolis this weekend. I have several appearances over the next several months.”

Kanellis concluded, “I start a Masters Degree Program at University of Illinois in March. Follow along as I start my florist journey below.