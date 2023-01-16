Maria Kanellis Discusses Billy Corgan and Why Everyone Should Respect Everyone’s Wrestling Style

AEW/ROH star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an interview with WrestlingNews.co to talk about a number of topics.

Kanellis spoke out about Billy Corgan’s decision not to put on another all-PPV: women’s:

“I like Billy,” Kanellis said. “I’ve known him for years now. He was always like a big supporter of Mike and myself when we were in Impact. So you know, our first run there was awesome, and a lot of the creative ideas, a lot of them came from him. So I think that’s number one. Number two, I didn’t comment on what Billy had said. I had been asked a question and never called Billy out. I wouldn’t do that. What happened was I was asked a question about an all women’s show and my answer is going to be the same.”

“For us, we run an all women’s show. We do it every three months about right now. We’ll probably continue to do an all women’s show where we are able to tape 10 episodes every three months. Do we have the talent within Women’s Wrestling Army to put on a pay-per- view? Yes. That’s our product as a whole. Our product is an all women’s or mostly women’s wrestling company. So we have to be able to say that we can put on a show, otherwise, we don’t have a product, if that makes sense. Like, if we can’t put on a show, then we don’t have a ship. I think that’s the biggest thing for us.”

“Maybe it doesn’t work for Billy, and maybe it doesn’t work for NWA and the style they want to put out or for the reasons that he’s outlined in the past, then, you know, that’s his decision. For us, because we’re an all women’s show, we have to be able to say that we can put out that product. At the end of the day, I think it is going to continue to be my answer.”

“Everybody in wrestling I think right now needs to understand that we all need to respect everyone’s style of wrestling. You know, some people love high flying. Some people love ground and pound. Some people want death matches. Some people want technical. None of it is wrong. None of it. It is called preference. That is what makes this industry amazing. It will continue to make our industry amazing, and who knows, there may be styles that we don’t even know about yet. Like, who knows what could come up? Trios wrestling hasn’t been around that long. It’s more of a newer thing. I mean, I was in the trio’s tournament with Chikara, I’m trying to think how many years ago, maybe 10 years ago now, but it hasn’t been a type of wrestling that has been on a bigger platform in the way that it is now. So there’s always new things that are going to come up and none of them are wrong.”

“We all love wrestling. So we should all love wrestling together and just be like, yeah, high five, you like this kind. Let’s continue to evolve in the sense that we can just say, ‘You know what, that’s not my style, so I’m just going to watch it.’ We don’t need to insult every person that is different. You just need to have fun and maybe we can learn something along the way. Did I feel like this 15 years ago? No, of course not. I was young and I had different beliefs. But as I’ve grown older, I have grown to appreciate the fact that I don’t know everything. Furthermore, I don’t want to know everything. I want to learn. So that’s my viewpoint on all the chaos that sometimes gets stirred on Twitter or social media.”

