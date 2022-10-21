Maria Kanellis Posts Thank You Message to Impact Wrestling

On the October 20th edition of Impact on AXS TV, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett lost the tag team titles to Heath and Rhino. This ended the Impact Wrestling run for Taven and Bennett. In addition, it was also the last scheduled Impact appearance for Maria Kanellis.

Maria Kanellis took to social media to thank Impact Wrestling:

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING !!! In such a short time the Impact locker room became our family. We appreciate the amazing 10 months and for allowing us to tell our story. We will see you down the road. #thankyou #HonorNoMore #OGK #TheKingdom pic.twitter.com/T5h8V8sMsF — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 21, 2022

Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett made a surprise appearance on AEW Rampage last week to challenge the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR. AEW/ROH appears to be the focus for all three for the time being.