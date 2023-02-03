Maria Kanellis Reveals Plans To Undergo Thyroid Operation Today (Photo)

Maria Kanellis will be going under the knife in the near future.

The women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media on Friday to share a photo of a pre-surgery thyroid scar, along with a statement about plans to undergo the operation to remove half of her thyroid.

“Today I am getting thyroid surgery to remove half my thyroid which includes a nodule. I’ve been have symptoms for the past 2 and a half years. Heart racing, trouble with weight loss, skin changes, exhaustion, mood changes, sore throat, anxiety, period changes, raspy voice, trouble swallowing, brain fog, calcium deficiency, amongst others. But, with having 2 kids, the Pandemic, and multiple times being fired I just didn’t have the time to really focus on it. Now, my doctor has told me that there are abnormal cells which could turn cancerous and a possibility of causing afib, which is a heart condition. So, with the full support of @aew, it’s time. Thank you to @tonyrkhan, Megha, and CD for the support!! And of course thank you to my wonderful husband @therealmichaelbennett and my amazing mother for helping us through this time!! Recovery is supposed to be about 2 weeks for the incision and about a year for the hormones to balance. I can work after 2 weeks with no restrictions. I will keep you all posted…”