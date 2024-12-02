Maria Kanellis Reveals She Is Cancer Free

Maria Kanellis has revealed some great news following a difficult few months. She has been updating followers for several months after reporting that a mass was discovered on her adrenal gland.

In late October, she had surgery. Maria announced today that she is cancer-free.

“Hello, I wanted to give you guys an update. I know it’s been a little bit, it took a while for the pathology to get back, but I wanted to let you guys know that I am cancer free. The tumor was not cancerous. We are so unbelievably grateful and thankful to be moving into this holiday season cancer free, and I did not have that worry. Thank you so much for all of the well wishes and the prayers.”

She explained that she had a rare tumor that only 3 to 8 individuals out of a million got. Maria added that it affects your emotions, blood pressure, and other factors.

Her contract with AEW was set to expire on October 31, which she had previously stated she would speak out about. It’s unclear whether the deal terminated or AEW exercised an option for another year.