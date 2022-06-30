Maria Kanellis Reveals Talks with Tony Khan, News on Her Impact Contract Status

According to reports, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan met with Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

After the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum in April, Grapsody’s Will Washington explained to Khan how Kanellis hoped to speak with Khan about the booking of the women’s division. Khan said that he was willing to have the conversation.

Fightful Select reports that Khan and Kanellis did indeed speak. In a recent interview, Kanellis revealed that she and Khan had a wonderful 30 to 45-minute talk.

Kanellis said that when she talks about assisting the women’s division, she doesn’t speak as a talent, therefore she doesn’t think the nature of her Impact Wrestling contract will be changed by that effort. She and Khan will likely have another conversation when ROH makes its official return.

The Honor No More stable in Impact now includes Maria and her husband Mike Bennett. She expressed her happiness at Impact and her admiration for creative to date. She also disclosed that her current Impact deal only has a few months left on it. Impact welcomed the couple back in January of this year.

Following the 2004 Diva Search, Kanellis spent six years with WWE until joining ROH in December 2011. In early 2012, she was billed as the “First Lady of ROH.” Later, she played the character of the Knockouts Commissioner in a TNA storyline in 2016, and a leader of the ROH women’s division in a ROH storyline in 2021. We will keep you informed if there is any news on Khan’s interest in bringing her back to ROH in the capacity of an authority figure.

Since losing the WWE 24/7 Title to her husband on the August 5, 2019 RAW in a pre-taped segment, Kanellis has not competed in professional wrestling.

