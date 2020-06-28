Maria Kanellis Reveals WWE Storyline Idea That Wasn’t Used

Maria Kanellis addressed the 24/7 storyline with her and husband Mike from last year. Here was her answer to a question regarding what was planned for the storyline prior to both of them disappearing from television:

My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But… that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. 😘 until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!! https://t.co/XAlaxD869x — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 28, 2020

I work to feed my babies not for the fame. I work to give positivity to others and produce content that matters to real people. Real stories. Because this shit we are going through is real. https://t.co/EzI3XQOyXR — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 28, 2020