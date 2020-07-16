Maria Kanellis Says Her 24/7 Title Storyline Was Her Best and Worst Angle, WWE Top 10, More

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Maria Kanellis did a Twitter Q&A session earlier today, commenting on her WWE 24/7 Championship storyline, and more. You can check out some highlights from the Q&A below:

– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the Top 10 Most Shocking Women’s Evolution Moments:

– You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features Cesaro and Xavier Woods playing Watch Dogs: Legion:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR