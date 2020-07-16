Maria Kanellis Says Her 24/7 Title Storyline Was Her Best and Worst Angle, WWE Top 10, More

– Maria Kanellis did a Twitter Q&A session earlier today, commenting on her WWE 24/7 Championship storyline, and more. You can check out some highlights from the Q&A below:

The best and the worst are the same. The 24/7 championship story. https://t.co/9By5GQcMAs — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020

The first pregnant champ. I would have kept that title on me until I gave birth. https://t.co/BMofT6YelT — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020

I think certain people use the Divas era as a cautionary tale. But the Divas era was the inertia. The Divas era brought two things together women that could actually wrestle and women that knew how to market themselves. https://t.co/Wg4dSXOsKM — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 15, 2020

