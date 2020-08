Former WWE star Maria Kanellis commented on WWE not pushing new stars:

WWE doesnt want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy. What WWE doesn’t seem to get, is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness.

