Maria Kanellis Speaks Out About Her and Mike Being Released From WWE

During an appearance on the ROH Strong Podcast, Maria Kanellis talked about her and her husband Mike being released from WWE:

“I was all ready to come back at WrestleMania. I had been getting back in shape. I had already lost 35 pounds. So when they started calling around, I thought that they were going to fire Mike because Mike had asked for his release. I didn’t think they were going to fire the both of us. I was on my way back from my two-month appointment with Carver at the doctor when I got the call from Mark Carrano. I was fine on the phone, but at the same time I realized that we were going to be in a world of hurt. And they knew that. It’s just really hard for me to talk about because that was just such an emotional day. … To be fired in a pandemic, it was just sad to me. From this company that prides itself on being this family-based company, to be fired. I didn’t receive a phone call after I had Carver to ask if I was OK, if the labor went OK. I didn’t receive a phone call seeing how my recovery was going with either of my children. But I received a phone call to be fired in a pandemic.”