Maria Kanellis Thinks AEW Should Promote All Women’s Special Event (Video)

IMPACT and WWE have done it, why can’t AEW?

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with the folks at WrestlingNews.co about the possibility of an all-women’s special event in All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On thinking an all-women’s show is possible with the depth the roster has: “Is there a possibility because of the amount of talent they have in AEW to have an all-women’s show? Of course. They are more than capable of doing so. I also think, you have to look at it from the perspective of bandwidth. How much can you put out there right now on the AEW side when you’re trying to take care of all of AEW’s brand, plus Ring of Honor? A smart person isn’t going to necessarily add more things unless they already know what every company and brand situation is going to be a month or six months from now. I know we don’t like to look at things from a business perspective as wrestling fans, but there is that side. Is that the best use of time right now or now that we’re getting several women’s matches on pay-per-view that are highly rated, is it better to build that until you get to a place where, now you know what your profit is going to be?”

On how much the AEW women’s division has grown: “It was building the women’s division and the notoriety of all the women in the division,” she said. “From Jade (Cargill) to Britt (Baker), even. Britt had been on the Indies, but not to the stardom level of the Young Bucks [Matt & Nick Jackson}. Not many have accomplished that on the Indies anyway. You’re building these new talents, and that’s what any company wants to do, they want to have homegrown talent that they have built to stars, as well as stars that come from other places, just like territories in a much bigger scale. Maybe you have to look at and say, ‘that was building.’ For three years, they built homegrown stars while bringing in other talent and now they are to a place where everybody, as a fan, can go, ‘I see it now. I get it.’ It’s like a puzzle was revealed. Maybe Tony (Khan) is more of a genius in that sense in his patience of building it.”

Check out the complete Maria Kanellis interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.