Maria Kanellis To Make Announcement Tonight

Former WWE Superstars Mike and Maria Kanellis will be making an announcement during tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. Maria, who was released from WWE last week along with husband Mike, noted on Twitter that they will be making an announcement via social media during tonight’s WWE show.

She tagged WWE, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, ROH and AEW, and wrote, “Tonight during Raw! Mike and I will be making an announcement!! #NonEssentialWrestlers #NonEssentialFamily #QuarantineLife #mondaythoughts @WWE @njpw1972 @IMPACTWRESTLING @ringofhonor @AEWrestling @RealMikeBennett”

There’s no word yet on what Mike and Maria have planned for their post-WWE futures, but stay tuned for updates. Below is Maria’s full tweet: