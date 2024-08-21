Mariah May Comments On Kissing Mina Shirakawa On AEW TV

Mariah May will face “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Sunday at AEW ALL IN: LONDON. In a recent episode of Dynamite, May viciously attacked Storm, raising a major question before the match: who would Mina Shirakawa support?

May recently appeared as a guest on Wrestling with Freddie for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, May commented on kissing Mina Shirakawa on AEW TV:

“It was not pitched. We just did it. Mina and I are extremely close. We’ve always been very close in Stardom. We just did it. The next time around, they were like, ‘Hey, can you guys stop kissing?’ I think there’s a bit of an archaic view on it and people seem to think we have no autonomy over our bodies. It’s my choice who I kiss. It’s my choice what I do. If I’m not comfortable doing something, I would always say so. I remember seeing, you know, the usual suspects, being like, ‘Oh my God. This is setting women’s wrestling back so much.’ It’s like, first of all, no one made us do it. We chose to do it. That’s just how we show affection to each other and we always have in our friendship. Like I said, if I don’t want to do something, I won’t, but myself, Mina, and Toni are three extremely decorated women’s wrestlers who, off our own backs, have become very successful all over the world, and so to try and tell us we’re setting women’s wrestling back was pretty crazy to me. The numbers don’t lie. I think myself, Toni, and Mina got the best rated segments for about eight weeks in a row, and as we should.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



