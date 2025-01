AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May spoke with Going Ringside on a number of topics, including how she believes she is the face of the company and not her arch-rival, Toni Storm.

May said, “This (AEW Women’s World Title) is what happened. You know, there can only be one at the top. And I think I am the face of AEW, not Toni Storm.”

