Mariah May: “I Would Love To Create Some Kind Of A Glamour Match”

AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May appeared on the “Figure 4” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how she would love to face “Timeless” Toni Storm in a match if returns and how she would love to create some kind of a Glamour Match.

May said, “I have a beautiful face, all these weapons and stuff. It’s not particularly my thing because I don’t want to damage the Glamour. If Toni Storm ever resurrected, I don’t know where she even is, and tried to touch me again, I would love to have a match, which means I could hurt her as much as possible. I would love to create some kind of Glamour match. I don’t know what that looks like. When I was on the independent scene, I had a Barbie Dream House Death Match, which was a weapons match, and everything had to be pink. I got disqualified because I used a red brick. That was a lot of fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



