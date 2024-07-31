Mariah May On Rising To The Top Of The Women’s Division In AEW

AEW star Mariah May recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics including rising to the top of the women’s division in the company.

May said, “I’m extremely grateful. But I think the lesson here, because so many of the women in our locker room are extremely talented, they look amazing, they bring something different to the table, but I’m definitely the smartest one by a long shot because I was the one that attached myself to the world champion, who was quite clearly losing her mind. I don’t know if anybody has noticed that lately. She is a mess, and nobody kind of saw that opening window.”

“Everybody wanted to do the same old, ‘I’m here, and I’ve arrived, and I want a title shot,’ whereas I knew the real way to defeat Toni Storm isn’t physical warfare, it’s mental warfare. So I became her best friend. I made her fall in love with me. She loved me like I’m her child. I think she might love me more than my own mother, who I’m actually visiting right now, and I turned it all against her.”

On Storm not seeing what was coming:

“Can you honestly tell me that you didn’t see it coming? I feel like from the moment I stepped in, everybody saw it coming. It was quite obvious what I wanted, but Toni didn’t. In fact, now, I still don’t think she quite understood what happened.”

You can check out May’s comments in the video below.

