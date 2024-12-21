Mariah May Reflects On The Surprising Success Of Her Storyline With Toni Storm

AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May appeared on The Zaslow Show, where she talked about a number of topics including if she knew that her storyline with Toni Storm would reach the heights that it did.

May said, “No, I didn’t. I think there’s a bit of a misunderstanding and a bit of a misconception that I was told that this would all happen. I had no idea where the story would go, I had no idea about Wembley, the Owen, or any of that. But for me, it was very exciting. I’m big on stories. I was in Japan because I wanted to improve my in-ring, so I was literally living in Japan, fully engrossed in STARDOM, and Tony Khan got in touch and said AEW were interested. He pitched…he said I have a really exciting story, and we talked about it and kind of following Toni’s footsteps. I thought [that] was pretty symbolic because I think my career has kind of mirrored hers, in a way. We’re both from the UK, she went to STARDOM, I went to STARDOM, then coming to AEW. So for that opportunity to be laid out like that, it kind of mirrored real life. It kind of just felt perfect. To me, the most attractive part was that AEW saw me and they saw something in me and they had a plan for me, and I knew, if I’m given the chance, I will capitalize, and I think that’s exactly what I did, and it meant that we went all the way to Wembley Stadium, and I became the world champion.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)