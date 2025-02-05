Mariah May Reveals Second Title She Wants, Takes Shot At Fellow Top AEW Women’s Star

AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May recently appeared as a guest on ‘Casual Conversations with The Classic’ for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Glamour” took a shot at Mercedes Mone for “running around on TV” with a “plethora of indie titles,” and revealed she has interest in one title “The CEO” holds — the TBS Championship.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On Mercedes Mone running around on TV with a plethora of indie titles: “We may as well [have a champion versus champion showdown]. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that?”

On her thoughts on Mone in general: “But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the world champion, she’s not. Yes, I was always a fan of Mercedes. Coming up as a wrestler, I thought she was fantastic, and she does change the game and she does make history, and she does push boundaries. So she’s definitely someone I want to step in the ring with. But I don’t know if people are ready for that. I don’t think they are. That’s a lot of star power in one ring, and I don’t think AEW women have had that, so I don’t know if they’re ready for that.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.