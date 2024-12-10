Mariah May Teases Special Entrance & Ring Attire For AEW Winter Is Coming

Mariah May has something “very special” in store for AEW fans this week.

Heading into her AEW Women’s title defense against Mina Shirakawa at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, the top women’s wrestling star teased a special entrance and costume for the show.

Featured below is an excerpt from her interview with Ginger Vision House where she touches on this topic:

“Mariah May does have a glamorous budget. I am ‘The Glamour’ and the World Champion, so I get whatever I want. I also don’t need a lot of thrills because I look the way that I look, but I do have a very nice new costume for Winter Is Coming. I got it just for Mina, just to make this special. You’re going to see something very special on Wednesday. I kind of have a new entrance that I debuted at Full Gear, which, regrettably, the moment was soured when my best friend speared me off the stage and into the table, but there is going to be a slightly new entrance. I do have a few ideas I’ve always had for fun entrances. I don’t want to say it because I’m hoping you’ll see them down the line. They are the kind of thing that is going to take a little bit of work and planning, and I’ve already talked to production. We have an amazing production team at AEW. I’ve talked to them about it. Maybe we’ll see it for a special pay-per-view. You’re going to see a nice entrance for Winter is Coming and a new costume.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)