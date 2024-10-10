Mariah May To Willow Nightingale: ‘At WrestleDream, You’re Gonna Lose Your Smile’

AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May, who is set to defend her championship at this Saturday’s WrestleDream PPV, appeared in a digital exclusive ahead of the PPV and sent a message to her challenger.

May said, “Willow, what do you do when you go home?. Do you sit there and manifest with your little diary and your little dream board and write, ‘One day, I’m gonna be AEW Women’s World Champion.’ Because it’s working. Despite all logic, you finally have your title shot. Look a little closer at your diary. Does it mention anything about the woman from hell, here to ruin your every dream? Think about how good your career would be if I didn’t exist. You would have won the Owen Hart Tournament for the second time if I didn’t exist. You would have wrestled for the World Title at Wembley Stadium if I didn’t exist. You would be more success, sell more merch, make more money, all if I didn’t exist. But Willow, I do exist. I am 26 years old, I am standing on top of the world, and I am not coming down any time soon. I hold this title because I have ended every woman I have ever stepped in the ring with, and you just don’t have that in you. So throw out your dream board, burn your diary, and manifest enough mercy that I don’t drown you in a pool of your own blood. At WrestleDream, you’re gonna lose your smile.”

You can check out May’s comments below.