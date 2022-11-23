Marina Shafir Confirms Her AEW Contract Status

Marina Shafir has confirmed her contract with AEW.

Shafir recently discussed her signing with AEW with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast. She made the comments in reference to her schedule.

“Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows here and there but then the schedule just got crazy because then I got signed and I was like, oh fuck, I’m spending no time with my family, you know?,” Shafir said.

There is no word on how long Shafir’s contract will last. Shafir, who joined WWE in May 2018, was released on June 25, 2021, along with other budget cuts. She only worked a few indie matches before making her AEW debut on the December 14, 2021 edition of AEW Dark, where she lost to Kris Statlander. Since then, she has mostly worked for AEW, mostly on Elevation and Dark. Shafir’s current allies include Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

Shafir is married to WWE NXT wrestler Roderick Strong.

For those who missed it, click here for Shafir’s comments on her stint with WWE and never getting “that photo with Triple H.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: