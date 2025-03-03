Marina Shafir Nearly Opened A Coffee Shop Before Joining WWE NXT

AEW star Marina Shafir appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss various topics, including how she nearly owned a coffee shop with Roderick Strong gearing up for WWE NXT.

Shafir said, “He was living in Orlando but I was still living in Tampa working. I was working at Buddy Brew Coffee in Tampa, and I worked there through my entire pregnancy, and I’m thinking ‘alright, the world is my oyster. I’m going to own a f***ing coffee shop, manage the coffee shop, we’re going to take this coffee industry by storm’ right?”

On how she ended up joining WWE NXT:

“Bringing Troy with me to those tapings just to say hi to his dad and then I would leave, but like they wanted us there as like the Four Horsewomen, and they still really wanted to do that. So I got the opportunity to work for NXT and I would have been an idiot to say no.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.