Former WWE talent Marina Shafir will be involved in EC3’s “Free The Narrative II” event that is released this weekend.

Shafir recently became a free agent from her WWE contract and has been announced for upcoming indie bookings, including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event in Los Angeles on Friday, October 22. Now Fightful Select reports that she filmed content for the “Free The Narrative II” event.

Shafir will be the first woman featured in EC3’s FTN series. There is no word on what her exact role will be, or who her opponent will be.

FTN2 is the sequel to the inaugural Free The Narrative event released earlier in the summer, headlined by EC3 vs. Matt Cardona. FTN2 will be headlined by Braun Strowman vs. EC3.

You can pre-order FTN2 for $10 via FITE TV at this link. The event will go live at midnight on Friday, October 1. Names featured besides EC3, Strowman and Shafir include Moose, Dutch, Parrow, John Skyler and Jake Logan, among others. You can see the trailer below.

Shafir is married to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. She recently launched a new merchandise shop, an d is taking bookings via marinashafirbookings@gmail.com.

