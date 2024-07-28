Mark Briscoe Comments On His Win At ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe spoke with the company shortly following this past Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV on a number of topics including his win at the PPV.

Briscoe said, “How we doing, folks? Mark and Baby Jay Briscoe here. We just got done with Death Before Dishonor main event, and as you can see, we have emerged victorious. Now, Roderick Strong, ain’t nothing changed. What do they say? The more things change, the more they stay the same. Here we are 20-some odd years in, and you just as tough as ever. You just as nice as ever, boy. You can go! Still can go! Hey, but all I’m saying is, buddy, good fight, but you’re looking at a champ.”

On The Conglomeration having his back:

Conglomeration, my brothers, Kyle O’Reilly, Big Tom, appreciate y’all for having my back. My main man with the game plan, OC, hey, we miss you, dog. But either way, long story short, Ring of Honor World Champ, baby.”

