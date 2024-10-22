Mark Briscoe On Chris Jericho: “He Don’t Know When To Quit Running His Mouth”

Mark Brisco recently spoke with Adam Barnard on the newest episode of Foundation Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Brisco commented on his match with Chris Jericho on AEW “Dynamite”:

“Well, see, [Chris] Jericho, he just don’t know when to shut up, man. He don’t know when to quit running his mouth. And I know he’s made a career of recreating himself and reinventing himself and all these different personas and all these different characters. Well, his new character is going to be the guy that gets his ass woke by Mark Bristol on a damn near weekly or biweekly basis because he just don’t know when to shut up, man. And he’s real slick with it. What do they call it passive aggressive, he’ll say something like, ‘I’m going to be a two-time Ring of Honor champion, just like Jay Briscoe’. If you should so happen to win, then okay, I get it. You will be a two-time Ring of Honor champion, just like Jay Briscoe. But the shittiness that it just comes forth, it just comes from a shitty place. And it’s like, you’re barking up the wrong tree, man. You’re playing with fire. To me, it’s not even about the title on Wednesday because I think I proved my point in a one-on-one wrestling match at WrestleDream, even when his boys tried to get involved. I had my backup, but I beat him, pinning him one, two, three in the middle of the ring, but now he just wants to keep running his mouth. I think he’s just trying his best to stay relevant. But I’m the wrong one. I’m the wrong one. You understand what I’m saying? I’m the wrong one. I’m not the one that you want to do that with because I’ll put you out of the game. This will be your swan song, man. This will be it for you. You might not be able to get up and walk for a couple of days. I’m the wrong one, man. I’m a violent individual. Me and my brother, we came into this game with just blinders, where it’s just violence. It’s just all that we want to do, all that. All that we’re good at is just hurting people. It’s not doing fancy flips and acrobatics. It’s just hurting people. And just the intensity and just going in, going hard. Chris Jericho made a big mistake, man. I mean, this might very well be it for him. This might be the end of his long, luxurious career just because he don’t know when to shut his mouth.”

On the Briscoes/FTR Trilogy:

“The trilogy with FTR is something that I don’t think it never is going to stand on its own for eternity, man. It’s like there will never be anything else like it. It was like me and Jay were… We were thankful to be with Ring of Honor in the 2010s because they really took us as family men, as fathers and husbands, we really got financially secure working for a Ring of Honor when Sinclair Broadcasting owned a company. It was such a necessary season and such a necessary step in our lives just as family men because we needed to get a little bit of financial footing, if you know what I mean. But at the same time, it’s almost like we were caged in. We were locked in because we were exclusive Ring of Honor, and we couldn’t really dabble here and there. We got to do some New Japan stuff because Ring of Honor was working with New Japan with a working agreement or whatever. But then somehow we snuck out and we wrestled the Hardy Boys down in Omega, I don’t know how we pulled that off. I think there was a little bit of strategic wording of when we brought it up to the brass at Sinclair. But either way, it was like that, basically that whole decade were locked down as far as where we can go and who we can wrestle. Then the minute that it becomes a thing where the case door is open again, we can go here, there, and we can go elsewhere. Then it’s like, man, one of the first things that started to materialize is the universe just started to materialize it was FTR, Dax called out Briscoes on his Twitter page. From there, it’s like one thing after another after another.”

On challenging Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship:

“Continental Classic season is coming up. Thanksgiving Eve, that’s the start of the Continental Classic. With [Kazuchika] Okada being the current Continental Champion, he’s the focal point. He’s the target. I feel like the Continental Classic last year was in a way, in my singles career, it was almost like a coming out party. It was like I got a chance to wrestle four guys in my block. I don’t think anybody knew what I could do in singles competition. I didn’t really make out too well in the wins and the losses, but I learned, so I didn’t lose. I learned. I’m either going to win, or I’m going to learn. Ain’t no losing, you understand? I’m looking forward to it, man. I’m looking forward to hopefully being in the Continental Classic this year. But one way or the other, I would love to take on Okada, and I would love to have a Ring of Honor strap here, Continental title here. I think that would look good on me.”

On the Briscoe Brothers legacy:

“We started all the way at the bottom. I’m not trying to toot my own horn or toot our own horn, but we started at the bottom and we grinded, man. We grinded. We didn’t have any multimillionaire corporations backing us. We made our names. Now, here we are all these years later. It’s like everybody who knows about wrestling here in the 2000s, who really knows what they’re talking about, knows that the Briscoe Brothers could get down with anybody in any type of match. If we’re talking, we’re talking athletic, spot fest, we’re talking hardcore death match, bleeding ladder match, whatever it may be. We could do it all, man. We could do. There was no style that was out of our range. We had, in my opinion, and like I said, I’m trying to say this with as much humility as I can, had more range than any tag team in the history of professional wrestling from being able to put on technical tagging masterpieces, if you will, to bloody violent wars, I feel like we were able to cover those bases better than anybody else could. It’s crazy how we never, as a unit, never made it mainstream because of different circumstances and different situations.”

