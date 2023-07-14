Mark Briscoe Pulled From ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV Due To Injury

Mark Briscoe has had to withdraw from the ROH Death Before Dishonour pay-per-view due to an injury.

Briscoe has not been cleared to wrestle, according to Tony Khan, who revealed the news on Twitter. Fightful followed up with a report stating that he had a significant knee injury that will necessitate surgery.

Claudio Castagnoli, Briscoe’s opponent, is on a “training sabbatical” to prepare for Blood and Guts on Dynamite on Wednesday. After Wednesday night’s programme, Khan stated that he will address Castagnoli’s PPV title challenger.

Best wishes to Mark Briscoe throughout his recovery from injuries.

Death Before Dishonour is set on July 21st at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.