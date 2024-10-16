Mark Briscoe Reflects On The Briscoes’ 2022 Feud With FTR

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including The Briscoes’ 2022 feud with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Briscoe said, “How everything worked out and how everything came together, now that it’s in the past, it was almost like a dream. The Backseat Boys used to have a move called the Dream Sequence. It was like a dream sequence. With Jaymin passing just over a month later, it makes it more crazy and more legendary. It’s wild.”

You can check out Briscoe’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)