Mark Haskins Fined $4,000 By Maryland State Athletic Commission

Mark Haskins has been fined $4,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The fine is for the usage of blood during a match with Bully Ray at an event from the UMBC Events Center in Baltimore, Maryland on December 13th.

According to the official ruling, Haskins “allowed himself” to be thrown onto a table with a barbed wire board and was cut several times. The order was handed down on February 29th.

Haskins was told to pay $2,000 by the end of March and another $2,000 by February 2021.

AEW was fined last month for the usage of blood in the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match at AEW Full Gear.