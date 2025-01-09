Mark Henry Addresses Hulk Hogan’s Controversial Moment At WWE RAW

At the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6, 2025, Hulk Hogan faced a harsh reception from fans, who heavily booed him during his segment. Hogan was there to hype up the historic event and promote his Real American Beer product but struggled to win over the crowd despite his efforts.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry weighed in on the backlash during an interview with TMZ.com, pointing to Hogan’s past racist remarks and his lack of effort to address them as key factors in the negative reaction. Henry stated:

“I mean that’s that’s arguable [Hogan being called the greatest of all time]. Anytime that you can consider the Mount Rushmore or the top 10 of wrestling all time, Hogan is always going to be in that top 10. But right now with with the social climate, the things that he said and done, and his lack of effort to try to fix it, people are going to come down on him.”

Henry shared his perspective on giving people second chances, highlighting how Hogan missed opportunities to make amends:

“I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff and even then, I believe in giving second chances. Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a ‘fix it’ person. I’m not going dwell on the negative. I’m not going to talk about the past, we going forward. He never wanted to go forward and fix it. So you know that’s what happens when you think that everything is going to go away. It’s not going to go away. I offered to say ‘hey let’s do a tour of the black colleges, law schools, and explain what happened’ but he didn’t want to do that.”

Henry’s comments reflect the ongoing fallout from Hogan’s controversial past and how it continues to impact his reputation in the eyes of fans and peers alike. The incident underscores the importance of accountability and meaningful efforts to rebuild trust in today’s social climate.

You can check out the interview below: