Mark Henry Addresses The Criticism Booker T Gave of CM Punk’s AEW Debut

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was critical of CM Punk’s AEW debut promo from the August 20th 2021 edition of Rampage.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry addressed the criticism:

“I don’t think Booker T actually watched the whole thing. I don’t think that he watched it from beginning to end. I think somebody told him about it because Booker T knows that if you have them, and this is a wrestling insider thing, I’m going to work with all of you behind the curtain, when you got ‘em, you sit there and you allow it to happen. You don’t have to do anything. For two consecutive minutes, CM Punk could not breathe out deeply without the crowd intensifying. You talk about a party? I was there in the party. You could not hear people standing next to you screaming at the top of their lungs, ‘Punk is awesome. He’s back.’ You couldn’t hear it. It was like a jet engine right in your face. My clothes were vibrating. I’ve been in the ring with The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania. I’ve been in the ring with The Rock. I’ve stood at ringside and I’ve been able to watch Stone Cold stun everybody, and every time he stunned somebody, the sound got louder and louder. I’ve experienced what it’s like to wrestle Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, some of the best of the best. I’ve watched the Road Warriors. When you sit at the curtain and that talent comes out, that wrestler comes out, when CM Punk’s music hits, there was eight seconds before he appeared through the tunnel. When he came out, that pop that I thought was unreal went higher for two minutes. He stayed down on the ground. He stood up, and it went higher again. He got in the ring and they went to break. Not one word spoken, we went to break, and the crowd through the entire break screamed and hollered. When he grabbed the microphone and he started talking, he talked more about ROH. He referenced the WWE, not saying words, not mentioning nobody in particular. You’re wrong, Book. I love you like a play cousin, but you’re wrong. There was a party. I was there for the party.”