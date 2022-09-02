Mark Henry Addresses the Situation Between MJF and AEW

MJF hasn’t appeared on AEW television since the June 1st, 2022 episode of Dynamite, when he discussed his contract situation with the company.

AEW’s Mark Henry commented on MJF during an interview with Abe Kanan.

“He’s an unbelievable talent. I pray that whatever problems can be fixed and that you can move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship. Believe me, I’ve worked with people I didn’t like. I’ve worked with people that, if they were on fire, I would not throw pee on them to put them out, but when it came to doing business and it came to respecting the work, I came to work every day with that in my mind. That is what I hope in every situation, but especially this one. They iron out all the rough places and you have a well-manicured start, flat surface, and everybody doesn’t look back, just look forward.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



