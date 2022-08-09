Mark Henry Addresses What is Preventing Him From Wrestling in AEW

Mark Henry discussed why he hasn’t wrestled since joining AEW on Busted Open Radio.

“Bully, to be honest, to be completely transparent, I got nerve damage is why I don’t wrestle, in my back, in my [sacroiliac (SI) joint].”

“There have been times where I do too much at AEW, and I have to take a wheelchair through the airport, and it sucks because I’m prideful, and I hate it when I can’t walk through the airport. Feels like my leg is on fire. I’m not saying for a pity party for me; I’m saying that Darren Droszdov is in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, paralyzed from the chest down.”

“My doctor told me, ‘Hey, man. You know you can surgically get that fixed?’ And he said, ‘Don’t do it until you can’t walk no more.” He’s like, ‘Let that be your last alternative.’ So I feel it, but I’m not there yet, you know what I’m saying?”

The discussion was part of an interview with Lex Luger which you can check out below: