Mark Henry Addresses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about Zelina Vega being released from WWE:

“I was a little shocked but I wasn’t completely surprised. Because I know how much of a Twitch and social media maven that she is. And it was gonna be hard to get her not to do Cameos, it would be hard to get her not to do Twitch, and so on, and so on.”

“This cosplay stuff and having relationships with the fans based on all the characters that she played. So, I didn’t see her dropping it, there’s a couple other people that I didn’t see dropping it.”

“But the thing about it is? She knew she got…and this is this comes from good authority, I don’t release my sources. It comes from good authority that she knew before they gave her the future endeavor speech. Then she was like ‘well I’m gonna leave some parting gifts.’”

