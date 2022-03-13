Mark Henry Comments On An AEW Star That “Needs More Bells and Whistles”

During Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry and Bully Ray talked about AEW Rampage. Henry had the following to say about Tony Nese:

“I think that Tony Nese is a hell of a talent. I would like to see Tony Nese develop more outside the ring. Tony needs more bells and whistles. He’s a guy that doesn’t jump off the page on the microphone. He seems like a nice guy.”

“I don’t want to just see a nice guy. I want to see an opinionated guy. I want to see a good guy. I want to see a bad guy. I want to see somebody crazy. I want to see somebody sadistic. Who are you going to be? Who is Tony Nese going to be? That’s the question that needs to be asked to Tony Nese is, ‘Who are you besides one of the best wrestlers in the game today?’ How many people look like Tony Nese? Not many. He is spectacular looking to the eye. How many people can just work any match, any style, with anybody, and do it as fluently as Tony Nese? Not many. So what’s the problem? The problem is identity.’”