Mark Henry Comments On Billy Gunn’s Rumored Retirement

Is “Daddy Ass” done?

As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed came up short in their attempt to capture the AEW Trios Championships from The House of Black, and at the end of the match, Gunn took his boots off in a sign of a potential retirement.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry addressed Billy Gunn’s potential retirement.

“Billy is 58 years old. He don’t look 58, but there comes a time when you just can’t do it no more — not at the level that you feel like you should be at,” Henry said. “Or the emotions may have gotten to him. I mean, he did lose. Did they lose because of him? Was there something where he felt like, ‘Sh**, if I was better, if I was younger,’ and then the emotion overwhelms you and you just make a knee-jerk reaction, maybe that’s it. I don’t know.”

Henry continued, “We’ll find out, but I’ve been there before. It wasn’t about the losing. It was about how I saw the way I looked on screen. I’m like, ‘Damn. I lost a step.’ And when I see it, I know the fans see it. So that was it for me. I didn’t ever want to look like that again, and maybe [Billy] just saw himself slip.”

