Mark Henry Comments On Cesaro’s Future In The Wrestling Business

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cesaro’s WWE contract expired as the two sides were not able to come to terms on a new deal.

While there has been speculation about Cesaro joining AEW, he has yet to resurface since his WWE departure. During Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Mark Henry commented on Cesaro’s future in wrestling:

“Believe me, there will be a Cesaro sighting, just not right now. When that day comes, the world of pro wrestling is gonna be like, ‘Holy cow, like, that’s the guy we always wanted to see.’”