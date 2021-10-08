Mark Henry Criticizes Spot From AEW Dynamite’s Casino Ladder Match

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on the Casino ladder match from the October 6th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Here is what Henry said about “Hangman” Adam Page giving PAC a deadeye off a ladder through a table:

“I would not have had a guy that was injured recently take a big bump off the top of a ladder to the floor on his back. I watched PAC, I watched his head snap back and hit the mat. He just had a concussion a month and a half ago. I’m probably breaking HIPPA laws, but everybody saw that and he missed time because of it. I would have been leery of it. Maybe he’s the one who called it, I don’t know. It scared me because I’m concerned about PAC.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that AEW President Tony Khan “was hands on regarding almost everything in that match as he and B.J. Whitmer were the agents for the match.”