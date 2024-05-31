Mark Henry Discusses How Respected The Undertaker Was Backstage By Vince McMahon

Pro wrestling legend Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of the Six Feet Under podcast to talk about a number of topics including how respected WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage by Vince McMahon and how Undertaker was like a mob boss.

Henry said, “I always equate it to like the mob, and the mob always has the boss. You can’t do nothing without the boss’s permission, and everybody thought that was Vince [McMahon] but it wasn’t, it was him [Undertaker]. I remember how many times I saw Vince pull him [Undertaker] and ask him questions rather than it be the other way around.”

On how The Undertaker would advise wrestlers on their contracts:

“There were guys that was on the fringe of going to WCW, being out of WWF at the time, and they would be like, ‘Man, they offering me more money.’ He knew what Vince’s plan was, ‘I don’t know, I wouldn’t go over there if I were you.’”

