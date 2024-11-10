Mark Henry Explains How Sami Zayn’s Role Should Be In The Bloodline Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how Sami Zayn’s role should be in the Bloodline storyline.

Henry said, “Sami’s not blood, but he was in The Bloodline, and the conversation that he has to have with Solo, he has to have with Sami. If I was Roman I’d be like, ‘Hey, you kicked me in the face. Maybe I deserved that … no, I did deserve it. If that was your payback then that was your payback. I’m sorry. I did everybody in this Bloodline wrong, and I’m standing by side with my brothers now, I’m not standing in front no more. But I need you because there’s a storm coming.’”

On how Solo Sikoa can create a strong Bloodline:

“That is where you can get Solo back and you can create a strong Bloodline, because The Rock’s version of The Bloodline? The High Chief? Oh my gosh, it’s coming.”

