Mark Henry On AJ Styles’ Segment From Friday’s WWE Smackdown

Pro wrestling legend Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including AJ Styles’ segment from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

Henry said, “Mr. AJ Styles donned a blue jacket, and shook up the world. You talk about a historical moment. He trended. Not only did AJ Styles trend, but yours truly. I’m back. Of course, I never left. The fans know me. They understand what it is. I made retirements cool. Everyone that has ever retired since, they say, ‘He’s going to do a Mark Henry.’ When you coin a phrase, it’s pretty damn cool. Now, AJ Styles, as unbelievable of a job as he did, I’m going to have to get out the pink jacket, he’ll have to get the powder blue jacket, and we’ll have to do signings together. We have to get the in-person moment. I know both of those guys. They thought about it and said, ‘Let’s do it like Mark did it.’ They did the same exact posturing. Even to the point, after the clothesline and beatdown, he did the same posturing of standing over him just like I did. When they went outside to the floor, all bets were off, they did a great job. The execution of it, the camera angles that they took was incredible.”

