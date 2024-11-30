Mark Henry On Lexis King: “He Makes You Want To See Him Get Beat”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE NXT star Lexis King.

Henry said, “I love the energy that Lexis King is getting. He makes you want to see him get beat, you see the manipulation, he gets it. It’s just a matter of getting everybody to believe that you got it and that’s the one weakness I feel that he has.”

On the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge:

“They’ve assembled a really, really strong network down there for the women. Shawn Michaels and Triple H have both gotta be really, really proud.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.