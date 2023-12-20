Mark Henry On Tony Khan Lashing Out On Social Media, Differences Between Khan And Vince McMahon

AEW star Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how AEW President Tony Khan will eventually stop lashing out on social media as the company gets older and how Khan is different from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon when it comes to answering the critics.

Henry said, “Vince never answered the critics. Vince told you what it was, gave you the product, and then said ‘Take it or leave it.’ Tony and Vince are different people. Tony is not only a good boss, but Tony is a fan of the people. He loves the fans because he was one. And him at his absolute, most critical point, Tony would’ve never did that. So he’s offended when a fan does that.”

“But I think that as AEW gets 10 years old, 15 years old, Tony will lose that. He’s entitled to his feelings about his child, 100%. And the people that incite a riot, I just would hope that somebody would say ‘Tony, that person is irrelevant. They’re just trying to burn the world, they’re trying to incite a riot. They just want to get some attention using you. Please, stay general.’”

