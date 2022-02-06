Mark Henry Opens Up About Being ‘Permanently Damaged’ From His Years of Wrestling

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about the lasting effects that being a wrestler had on his body:

“I’m permanently damaged. I sit here today a broken human being from being a pro wrestler. I’m not crying, I’m not having a pity party. I know what wrestling did to my body. There’s no NFL-CTE lawsuit that I’m gonna put towards wrestling. Even though if I had brain damage, the way that pro wrestling is designed you would’ve had to look out for yourself and not rely on them, the business, the corporation that you work for to look out for you. That’s why you say, ‘Look, I need full insurance to do this.’ Negotiate it in your contract. It’s about what you negotiate and all wrestlers say, ‘You need a union, you need this.’ No, you need to have some balls.”