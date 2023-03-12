Mark Henry Picks Roman Reigns And MJF As The Top Performers Of 2022

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Mark Henry recently appeared on Sportkeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast and was asked who he thought would be the best wrestler and promo worker in 2022. Without hesitation, Henry named WWE’s Roman Reigns and AEW’s MJF as the year’s best performers.

Henry said, “I would have to pick Roman Reigns. Roman reigns has his own gravitational pull if he was a planet. The whole show is based around him. He’s gave life like a mother and father to The Usos as well as Sami Zayn and now, he’s done the same thing with Solo. Roman Reigns is, right now, the hottest wrestler in the world.”

On the best at promos for the year, he said:

“I probably would’ve picked CM Punk if he would’ve been able to finish out the year. MJF kept people at the tip of the sword every time he spoke and I would have to say, not only was he the best promo, but he was probably the best bad guy. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the best heel in the business because that’s who he is.”

You can check out the complete appearance below: