Mark Henry Praises Management For Allowing Women To Headline ROH Death Before Dishonor

Women can headline a big pro wrestling premium live event.

It’s been proven time and time again.

At the recent ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 show, Mark Henry, along with most of the rest of the pro wrestling public, feel Athena and Willow Nightingale proved it once more.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, “The World’s Strongest Man” offered high praise to the two for their performance, and for management for allowing the ladies to close the show.

“Shoutout to AEW brass for allowing the women to prove they deserve to be in the main event,” Henry said on Busted Open Radio. “And two people that are not looked at on television as the major players for women’s wrestling in AEW. I mean Athena has the title but how much airtime is she getting? None!”

Henry continued, “They took me on an emotional ride. They got out there, from the lockup … it was beautiful, it was poetry, it was what in wrestling I feel like more is needed. People that can work. You don’t need smoke. You don’t need bells, whistles. Just two good-ass wrestlers that you just say, ‘Go out there and kill it,’ and they did.”

